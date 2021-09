LANDIKOTAL: As many as 476 cops hailing from Bannu and Mohmand districts completed their training at Shakas Police Lines in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Thursday. Additional Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ishtiaq Marwat said the erstwhile Khassadars and Levies personnel should feel proud to have become part of the regular police force as they are now well-trained.