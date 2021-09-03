Rare spinal cord surgery performed in KMC

SUKKUR: The Department of Neurospine Surgery in Khairpur Medical College made a historic achievement in the field of medicine science by performing a rare spinal cord Conus Medullaris lesion surgery of a 25-year-old patient successfully.

Dr Mukhtiar Ali Lakho, head of the department of Neurospine Surgery, said that a patient with complaint of Conus Medullary Syndrome was attended and treated by his department. He said after examining the patient, he and his team performed the spine surgery successfully.

He said that earlier Civil Hospital Khairpur referred the patients to Karachi for the treatment due to lack of facilities. He said that the Neurosurgery Department of Khairpur Medical College was providing laudable services and running the emergency department dealing with fatal accidents.

He said that brain tumors surgery was also launched in Civil Hospital Khairpur. He said that the brain and spine surgeries were being performed by the Neurospine Surgery Department, adding that despite limited sources, the department was trying to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Khairpur.

He said that the Pakistan Medical Council recently visited the Khairpur Medical College and gave it status of A-category and said that such credit went to the academic as well as administrative staff of KMC.