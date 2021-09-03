Funeral prayers in absentia offered for Syed Ali Geelani

PESHAWAR: Funerals in absentia were offered for the veteran Kashmir liberation movement leader Syed Ali Geelani in different parts of the provincial capital and elsewhere in the province.

The senior Kashmiri leader passed away in Srinagar, Occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday at the age of 92.

The district chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami offered a funeral prayer at the Cantt Railway Station, Peshawar.

Acting provincial president of the party Inayatullah Khan and district president Ateequr Rahman and others attended the funeral.

The JI leaders also spoke on the occasion and paid homage to Syed Ali Geelani for his lifetime services for the Kashmir cause.

The students of the University of Peshawar arranged another funeral prayer on the campus. President, Islami Jamiat Talaba, Shafiqur Rahman, led the prayers.

Our correspondent adds from Timergara: The funeral in absentia was also held at Ahyaul Uloom, Balambat.

Maulana Hidayatullah led the prayer, which was attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life.

Addressing on the occasion, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Lower Dir head and former MPA Aizazul Mulk Afkari said Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a ray of hope for the oppressed people all over the world who spent half of his life in Indian jails for the great cause of independence.

Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a true Pakistani though he did not possess a Pakistani passport, he added.