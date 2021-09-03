Curriculum compatible with today's needs stressed

Islamabad: There is a dire need to meet the needs of the hour, a reviewed curriculum compatible to the prevalent requirements is a pre-requisite for the academic excellence and quality of higher education, said Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, president of the International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday.

He was addressing the concluding session of a workshop on 'improving teaching and learning at the IIU: practical resources for the teachers' held on the Faisal Masjid campus.

It was jointly organised by the office of the IIU vice-president (academics) and Institute of Professional Development (IPD) of the university in which resource persons and participant faculty members held interactive lectures and shared views on the topics such as teacher evaluation and observation, small group teachings and students assessment and feedback.

The IIU president called for the promotion of an optimistic approach and attitude of owning the responsibility. He said that International Islamic University is ranked in the 601-800 in the world alongside five other universities from Pakistan in this band saying that it is an omen of the university's journey to success.

He said it is imperative that we must know over-underutilised resources adding that IIUI has the best human resource that has potential to shine. He said IIUI’s faculty has all the standards and capabilities that are required of any university to join the ranks of top international institutions.