SHOs to get DDO powers in Punjab: IG

LAHORE:Punjab IG Inam Ghani has said to change the culture of police stations and promote public centric policing, it is necessary for the police officers and personnel to perform their duties impartially, free from any external pressure.

The IG expressed these views while inaugurating various projects of public service delivery in police offices in Gujranwala on Thursday. “We are going to give Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers to SHOs in Punjab and now DSPs or SHOs will not be posted in the circle or police station of their residential district while in the five major districts of the province like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Multan, no inspector or sub-inspector will be posted as SHO in his residential division,” the IG said.

He said 238 SHOs are being replaced across Punjab while DIG IT will ensure monitoring. “No officer with two major penalties and under-trial or under-investigation of criminal cases would be allowed to be posted as SHOs whereas in future in police stations only A category officers would be posted as SHOs. Police stations and offices are the service centres for people. Solving visitors’ problems on priority and providing them with all possible facilities is our top priority. Registration of case is the basic right of every oppressed and delay in it is equal to helping the oppressor and who is responsible for the delay shall not be tolerated just as the oppressor does not deserve any concession, so the person responsible for the delay in registering the case does not deserve any concession, especially in registering cases on requests of unknown accused and now not only SHOs but also supervisory officers will be held accountable,” the IG said.

He said those responsible for any negligence or omission in the registration and investigation of criminal cases related to women and children should be prepared for stern action. “Our attitude is the basis for improving the image of the police. Keep in mind that we are public servants and we have been deployed for the convenience of people when it comes to their problems, sincere efforts should be made to solve them. Steps are being taken on priority to improve the affairs of police stations and all the funds received by Punjab Police in the financial year 2021-22 would be spent on upgrading of police stations and provision of modern facilities. No delay in registration of FIRs is tolerable while timely registration of cases as well as best investigation would improve their workout rate. In order to promote people-friendly policing, attitudes should be changed and full use should be made of modern technology so that the overall identity of the police as a support force among the people could be strengthened, the IG said.

The IG inaugurated the Smart City project in Ghakhar Mandi and addressed the Police Darbar. He listened to policemen in the Police Darbar and issued orders on the spot to resolve various issues.

The IG on his arrival in Gujranwala first paid salutations to the martyrs and laid a wreath of flowers and offered Fateha for the higher ranks of the martyrs. He also met the families of the martyrs. He directed Gujranwala CPO to maintain close contact with the families of the martyrs so that they do not face any inconvenience or distress.

He inaugurated the Investigation Support Unit and Police Welfare Center at CPO Office, Gujranwala. Giving instructions on the occasion, he said no compromise could be made on the quality of police investigation and ensured transparent and speedy investigation through all means and modern technology keeping in view the requirements of modern times. He said that it was the responsibility of the investigating officers to ensure that no innocent citizen was disturbed during the interrogation and that a smart method of interrogation was adopted to identify and trace the accused with the help of modern technology.

He said the Police Welfare Center would provide immediate relief to the force by taking care of the welfare related matters in a fast track manner. He said the process of departmental promotions for the welfare of constables was being fast tracked.

A helpline is being introduced for immediate redressing of various departmental issues and direct contact with the IG through which any officer or official will be able to contact me directly.

He said Smart City Ghakhar project would be of special importance in monitoring and surveillance, crime control and traffic management and would help in maintaining law and order situation. He said that the challenges of policing could not be tackled without effective use of information technology at present so Punjab Police would continue to use its resources to promote smart and community policing.