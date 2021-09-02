JI rejects PMDA ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) categorically rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PDMA) ordinance, terming it a draconian law.

In a statement Wednesday, JI Central Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam said the proposed legislation would suppress the voice of free media and freedom of expression. “The concept of complete democracy was not possible without complete media freedom. Controlling media by using such tactics is unconstitutional," Mian Aslam maintained. He said the JI strongly believed in freedom and the rights of media. He asked the PTI-led government to withdraw this ordinance.