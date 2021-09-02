PML-N for joint Opp committee to block PMDA

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to form a committee of the joint opposition to stop the PTI government from approving the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) and termed it a black law.

“The committee would analyze the legality of the bill and propose a future strategy,” announced PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday while chairing a meeting to discuss the PMDA.

It was decided that the party would use all resources and platforms to block this draconian ordinance that seeks to gag media. Shehbaz shared his reservations over the bill with party leaders, adding that all representative media bodies had already rejected the PMDA.

He said no stakeholder was consulted over this bill, not a single proposal was sought from representative bodies of the media for its framing. “The government is not looking to legislate with a progressive mindset but was bent upon the subjugation of Pakistan’s news media,” he maintained.

Shehbaz said if this black law is passed, the right to freedom of expression in Pakistan would completely wipe out.