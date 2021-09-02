PTI govt talks about ‘Ehsaas’ but no ‘Ehsaas’ of masses, says Bilawal

SUKKUR: PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not given anything new but highlighting his party in welfare projects as the PTI government is talking about ‘Ehsaas’ but it has no ‘Ehsaas’ of masses.

Addressing a launch ceremony of ‘People Poverty Reduction Programme’ in Sukkur and Ghotki districts on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP believed in serving the people without any discrimination. He said they were taunted by rivals for drawing votes in the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), but it is a fact that leading global institutions of World Bank, and European Union widely acclaimed the project.

The PPP chairman said people have been devastated by the tsunami of inflation caused by the PTI-led federal government. He said around 1.3 million families in 15 districts of Sindh would benefit from the PPP’s poverty reduction programme. He said the Sindh government has launched a programme with Rs6 billion funding to provide 23,000 houses to the deserving women of Sindh, especially of Ghotki and Sukkur districts. Bilawal said the People Poverty Reduction Programme would also empower the women economically, changing the entire family’s living. He said it was his dream to empower women like her slain mother, where women could play an equal economic, political and social role. He said some people discredit Islam to rob women of their rights.