NET arrests drug dealers, 63kg charas seized

MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) arrested 65 drug smugglers and seized more than 63kg charas in one week, a senior officer said.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that besides 63kg charas, 491 grams ice and 1757 grams heroin were also seized during the raids. The DPO said that the NET has tightened the noose around drug traffickers and particularly focusing on preventing drug supply to education institutions as well to save the students.

80 arrested in operations: Meanwhile, the district police arrested 12 wanted men, five accomplices in various crimes and 63 other suspects on Wednesday.