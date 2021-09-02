603 cops complete training at Kohat school

KOHAT: Passing out parade of 603 policemen hailing from various districts of the province was held in Police Training School here on Wednesday.

DIG Training Syed Imtiaz Shah was chief guest at the ceremony, also attended by District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, Director Police Training School Azhar Ibrahim Paracha, Director School of Traffic Management Abdul Sattar, SP operations Ziaullah, and SP investigation syed Inayat Ali shah,.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest congratulated police cadets for completing the training.

He said that 29000 Levies and Khassadar personnel of the ex-Fata had been merged in

KP police force and their training would prepare them to deal with various situations in an effective way.