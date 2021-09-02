Police arrange refresher course for IOs

Islamabad: Islamabad Police arranged two-day refresher course for its investigation officers with the specific purpose to bring an improvement in investigation process and ensure professional approach during handling of various cases especially related to human rights.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed to start capacity building programmes for investigation officers of the force as he focused on professional handling of various cases.

Two-day refresher course was held in cooperation with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) which was participated by 50 investigation officers of Islamabad police.

SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen, Chief Executive GDP Valerie Khan, Principal Police Training School DSP Najeeb Shah and other senior officials attended the concluding ceremony.

Main subject areas of the course were management of children in conflict, women rights, gender justice, etc.

The experts from GDP delivered lectures and briefed policemen as how to professionally handle cases related to rights of children and women.

Chairperson NCRC Afshan Tehseen said that such refresher courses will improve skills of policemen and they would be able to resolve complaints related to human rights effectively.

She lauded the steps being taken by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for capacity building of policemen and ensuring prompt response on complaints.

SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan thanked the participants and hoped that all investigation officers would work with full devotion and dedication.

He urged them to work hard for professional handling of various crime cases so that maximum relief could be provided to citizens.

He said that such programmes will continue in future. At the end of the briefing session, SSP (Headquarters) presented shield to the guests and also distributed certificates among the investigation officers who participated in the course.