Bilawal terms PDM confused, not clear in programme

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Alliance is confused and not clear in its programme.

Addressing a press conference in Kashmore, he said members of the PDM should first resign from the assemblies and then hold the long march against the PTI government. He said if the opposition is serious in its programme, then it should first bring the vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal said if there will be no clarity in the PDM programme, the masses will remain in a state of confusion, adding the PPP is clear in its stance of sending Prime Minister Imran Khan home with the power of masses. He said the PDM was in the right direction when it was following the advises of the PPP, adding the alliance was wasting its time. Without the PPP, he said, the PDM faced defeat in elections it had contested against the PTI government. Bilawal demanded fair and transparent polls in the country, adding inflation had made the lives of general masses miserable.

He said the PPP was the last hope of the people, adding people wanted economic policies of the PPP. He hoped that the PPP rule will come soon in which people's concerns will be addressed.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the fundamental rights of people, adding it was an injustice with the people of Sindh and Balochistan to deprive them of natural gas. He said the PTI government believes in political victimisation, adding political opponents were being involved in fake NAB cases.

He said the Sindh government was not avoiding the local bodies election, adding Sindh was the only province which has completed the tenure of local bodies. He said Punjab and KP local bodies systems have been sent home before their completion of tenures and Chief Minister Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan were committing contempt of court.

He said Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah raised his voice against the fake census while the MQM and the federal government had accepted the results of the census. He said it was the right of any political party to write a letter for calling a joint session to address the concerns but the PPP's letters were not considered. He said the PPP would be the first in holding the local bodies election if its concerns were addressed.

About the Journalists Protection Bill, Bilawal said the recommendations by the Human Rights Watch Commission over Journalists Protection Bill should be reviewed, adding the PPP always fought for the rights of journalists and will not accept any bill which was against the journalists community. He termed the bill a black law, adding his party will support journalists' protest in this regard. He also regretted the ban on social media to suppress the voice of the people of Pakistan.

He said the PPP being a democratic party was always raising the voice of the people of Pakistan. Earlier, Bilawal arrived in Kashmore to condole with ex-parliamentarian Salim Jan Mazari on the demise of his brother. Bilawal also condoled with PPP MPA Mir Abid Khan on the demise of his brother.