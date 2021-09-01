CM wants work on Peshawar Revival Plan expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant departments to accelerate pace of work on the Peshawar Revival Plan.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on Tuesday, said a handout.

The focal person to the chief minister for the Peshawar Revival Plan and Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, administrative secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the commissioner Peshawar to work as focal person to monitor all the activities being carried out under the plan and submit him a report after every 15 days to ensure physical progress on the projects.

The participants of the meeting were informed that under the plan, work was underway in the seven different sectors, including eradication of encroachments, beautification, plantation and flow of vehicular traffic, etc.

It was informed that 203 Kanal government land had been retrieved so far in the operation against encroachments whereas wall chalking from 28 km long different walls was removed.

It was added that 23 different operations had been carried out in the Karkhano market.

During the operations, 62 kanal state land was retrieved and over 1900 encroachments removed including 550 shops, 750 cabins and 603 hand carts.

The participants of the meeting were told that work was in progress on the green belt and beautification of the central median from Motorway Toll Plaza to Pir Zakori flyover whereas work on the face-lifting of shops and removal of slum areas had been completed.

The fixing of Led lights on the electric poles on the Ring Road was in progress.