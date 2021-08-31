Chinese high-yield maize-soybean intercropping technology completes sowing

ISLAMABAD: The autumn sowing of maize and soybeans in the demonstrative plots of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology, the Chinese high-yield technology which was praised by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Kissan Convention on August 11, was completed.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), with the speedy development of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology locally, this autumn the total demonstration area has skyrocketed to over 150 acres, reaching a 50% increase.

This season there are altogether 13 demonstrative plots which spread over Punjab and Sindh in Bahawalpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Shiekhupura, Sargodha, Kasoor, Talagang, Khairpur Mirus, Tandojam, Hayderabad, Faisalabad and Burewala respectively.

As maize-soybean strip intercropping technology is getting increasingly more attention and recognition from Pakistan with its promising harvests in last season, a large number of Pakistani farmers want to learn the technology.

Responding to farmers’ enthusiasm, training will be delivered in the Intercropping Center, jointly built by Sichuan Agricultural University and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and inaugurated by PM Imran Khan.

“We have planned to arrange two training sessions for two days each. Every training is prepared for 25 to 30 farmers. In this way, they can better grasp the technology to achieve bumper harvests,” Muhammad Ali Raza, Sichuan Agricultural University post-doc, told CEN.

“We’re always ready to guide the farmers who are willing to learn maize-soybean strip intercropping technology,” he emphasized.Last season, maize-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative plots has achieved promising results. The average production of maize and soybeans reached 7,603 kg and 1,052 kg per hectare respectively in the 12 irrigated intercropped fields. Along with the guidance and research under the newly established Sino-Pak Intercropping Center, there’s a reason to expect more for the coming harvest.