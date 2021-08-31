Relief funds released for 278 corona-hit cops

LAHORE:Welfare and Finance Branch of Punjab Police on Monday released relief funds for 278 more personnel affected by corona. Each of them will get Rs 25,000.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance M Farooq Mazhar said that during the recent wave of corona, 278 personnel in all the districts of the province have fallen victim to coronavirus for which funds of Rs 6950,000 have been released by the department. He further said that since the emergence of corona, Rs 06 crore 72 lakh and 75 thousand have been released for 2691 personnel.