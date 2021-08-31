PDM’s plans

After many months of silence, the PDM staged a sizable rally in Karachi, with the JUI-F and Maulana Fazlur Rahman leading the effort. Maulana Fazalur Rahman and Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, both attacked Imran Khan and his policies during the address at the gathering. Most importantly, they maintained that although the PPP had ‘stabbed the alliance in the back’, the PDM is determined to continue and would stage a long march to Islamabad to ensure the end of the government and also to do away with the inflation that has destroyed the lives of people.

It seems the PDM is making some plans for on-ground action. The question though remains the same: what is the end game here and is the PDM really strong enough for a successful venture to Islamabad? While the JUI-F certainly has street power and a large cadre of loyal supporters, we should not forget that in the past its 'dharna' in Islamabad, and its long march to the capital, did not have much success in shaking what appears to be a confident government. This time there are further problems with the PML-N having now quite clearly split into two groups, one led by Shahbaz Sharif and the other by his brother Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz's daughter, Maryam Nawaz. This will obviously leave the party less effective and could affect it both in future elections, and in the current opposition attempts to make itself visible and to remain relevant in Pakistan's political scenario. While Shahbaz Sharif spoke more strongly than he has in recent days, it is rather obvious that he is still determined not to adopt the same language and rhetoric as his elder brother, who has in the past lashed out at the establishment and state institutions, who he says are backing the prime minister. The difference in line within the party is then obvious.

The decision of the PPP to quit the alliance no doubt creates a dent in the alliance in Sindh at least. On his part, Bilawal Bhutto has opposed the government strongly but also said that the PPP will be going about the business of opposition on its own terms and with its own policies in place. For many observers, the PDM is now a weakened force restricted essentially to two parties, the JUI-F and the PML-N faction led by Shahbaz Sharif. What it can achieve in terms of damaging the government or shaking its credibility is questionable. However, undoubtedly, people will appreciate any group that speaks out against inflation and the condition of the economy in a country where, as Shahbaz said in his speech, people struggle to manage their daily lives or to earn a livelihood. This is a serious concern for much of the nation, but how successfully the PDM can take up this card and use it to make its movement a truly effective one is unknown, and given the past year does not seem very likely.