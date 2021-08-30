SHC extends protective bail in fake accounts scam

KARACHIThe Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the pre-arrest protective bail of a businessman allegedly involved in a fake bank accounts scam for 10 days to enable him to appear before a relevant forum for seeking any relief as provided by the law.

The direction came recently on a petition filed by the businessman, Riaz Laljee, who had challenged a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against him in the fake bank accounts case.

NAB had earlier informed the court that an inquiry had been initiated against the businessman after his name emerged in the fake bank accounts scam being handled by the anti-graft watchdog in Islamabad. A special prosecutor of the bureau questioned the maintainability of the petition.

The petitioner had submitted that NAB had initiated an inquiry against him without providing any material and questioned the initiation of inquiry proceedings by the bureau. A counsel for the petitioner submitted that as the inquiry against the petitioner was initiated in connection with suspicious transactions in the fake accounts case pending in Islamabad, the petitioner may be extended protective bail so that he could appear before a relevant forum for seeking relief as provided by the law.

The high court disposed of the petition and extended the protective bail to the petitioner for 10 days so that he could avail appropriate remedy before a relevant forum in accordance with the law.

NAB had earlier filed comments on the petition stating that it had exercised its powers granted by the law and the anti-money laundering law. The high court was informed that the inquiry was at initial stages and NAB intended to conclude the proceedings in due course of time.

The SHC has also recently directed the coal mines director general to submit complete details of employees working in mines in Sindh, including the Thar coal project, and facilities being provided to them as per the law.

Hearing a petition of Amjad Ali Khan with regard to protection of the rights of mineworkers, a division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon directed the petitioner’s counsel to place on record declaration of the United Nations or other resolutions to assist the court.

The bench observed that provisions under the mines law was aimed at dealing with any situation that could not be confined to safety but would always be deemed to include all steps as necessary to ensure complete protection of rights and interests of the workers.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that there were transmission lines projects in the Thar mines as well as in other areas and thousands of workers were working in them. He added that it would be appropriate to establish an institute to protect the rights of the mineworkers. He also sought effective implementation of the coal mines law.

The high court observed that no one could deny that the mineworkers’ job was very sensitive and in routine, there happened mishaps during excavations. The bench observed that it was the duty of the state to implement a complete mechanism of safety for such workers as well as ensure proper and complete functional mechanism as provided in the Mines Act 1923.

The SHC directed federal and provincial law officers to submit details with regard to appointments of an independent person or institution to protect the rights of the mineworkers. The bench observed that a chief inspector of mines and mining committee had to be appointed under the mines law and Sindh Coal Act.

The high court directed federal and provincial governments to submit complete measures taken by them with regard to establishing any institute or mining committee of independent persons to safeguard the interest of workers of mines.