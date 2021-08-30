Pledge renewed to work for trader community rights

PESHAWAR: A noted businessman and founding-president of the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries, Ahtesham Haleem Jan, has renewed the resolve to serve the business community.

He said this while speaking at a luncheon which he had hosted for the office-bearers of Ramdas Bazaar Traders Union.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah was chief guest on the occasion while the gathering was also attended by traders including Mujeebur Rehman, Haji Shaukat Ali, Musharraf Khan, Muhammad Atif Haleem, Zafar Khattak and others.

Ramdas Bazaar is a big trade hub. It is named after Ramdas who was a treasurer in the government in pre-partition days.

Trade leader Rehman Gul won the election of the Ramdas Bazaar Traders Union consecutively for the 21st time.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahtesham Haleem Jan said Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries was founded by his late father, Shaheed Haji Haleem Jan, to struggle for the rights of the trader community and he would continue to strive for the fulfillment of his mission.