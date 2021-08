LAHORE: Relatives and residents of Haloki staged a protest demonstration against local police on Katcha Main Defence Road Sunday. The protesters alleged that the in-charge Chowki Haloki police arrested Jabar from Nagar village without any case a week ago and disabled him by subjecting him to torture in a private torture cell. When his condition went critical, police dropped him off near Punjab University New Campus. The protesters appealed to the chief minister to take notice of the incident.