Solar exhibition from Sept 2

LAHORE:Solar Pakistan, an international renewable energy exhibition, is going to open here from September 2 to September 4 for exhibitors and other stakeholders.

The one of its kind event will mark its presence at a local hotel on The Mall. The exhibition will attract key industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders and distributors.

It will showcase the latest innovations in the solar and sustainable energy field by offering a unique platform to forge partnerships between public and private sectors to develop solutions for industrial and consumer needs.

The three-day exhibition is expected to have more than 100 exhibiting companies with a number of versatile technologies to be debuted at the event that offers turnkey solutions to contemporary energy requirements.