Covid kills 22 more, infects another 1,165 in Sindh

Twenty-two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,165 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,834 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 15,112 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,165 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,521,243 tests, which have resulted in 430,433 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

He said that 50,617 people across the province are currently infected: 49,592 are in self-quarantine at home, 40 at isolation centres and 985 at hospitals, while 781 patients are in critical condition, of whom 79 are on life support.

He added that 255 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 372,982, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.6 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,165 fresh cases of Sindh, 616 (or 53 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 220 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 180 from District South, 70 from District Korangi, 64 from District Central, 57 from District Malir and 25 from District West.