Man held for assault attempt on girl

LAHORE : A person attempted physical assault on a 10-year-old girl in Hanjarwal on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Shamshad, on finding the victim alone at home barged into the house and attempted assault on her. She offered resistance and cried for help. Nearby residents gathered there, caught the accused and handed him over to police. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Shadman police arrested a suspect for harassing a woman through indecent gestures. The arrested suspect has been identified as Abdul Shakoor. A patrolling officer arrested him and registered a case against him.

274 road crashes in city: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 979 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 10 people died, whereas 1036 were injured.

Out of this, 572 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 464 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (67%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 163 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 21 pedestrians, and 88 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 274 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 272 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 78 victims.

The details further reveal that 1036 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 841 males & 205 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 194 were under 18 years of age, 570 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 231 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 840 motorbikes, 128 auto-rickshaws, 91 motorcars, 17 vans, 08 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 144 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

51 pickle, marmalade making units fined: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a massive crackdown on the manufacturers of substandard pickle and marmalade across the province here on Saturday.

Officials said 152 units were inspected out of which 51 were fined for violating the laws and 77 were issued notices. They said 4,130 kg of unhealthy pickle, 230 kg of sugar syrup and 55 kg of other ingredients were destroyed during inspections.

PFA officials said 63 production units were checked in Lahore zone, 35 in Rawalpindi zone and 54 in South Punjab. Rotten fruits and vegetables were found at many pickle manufacturing units. They said artificial flavors and defective ingredients were also being used in preparation of jams.

During the drive, action was taken against the workers for not having medical certificates. Action was also tanking on not having food license while many units were fined for wrong labeling. Harmful pickle was also found in dirty cans and banned blue chemical drums, officials said.