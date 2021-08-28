COVID-19 claims one more life in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,181 in the district and 88 people tested positive for the infection during the last 24 hours.

He said 391 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector health care outlets during the same period. He said so far 21,563 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,188.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 209 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ hospital and two at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover, 548 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

Meanwhile, 40,310 more people were administered coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday. According to District Health Officer so far 1,762,923 people have been administered corona vaccine at 37 designated centres and camps. He said 40,153 general public and 157 health care workers had been vaccinated the other day out of which 28,306 general public have been vaccinated first, 11,847 second and 34 healthcare workers administered the first and 123 administered the second dose.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED: Price control magistrates fined 79 shopkeepers and imposed Rs 95,000 fine on them for overcharging on Friday. The price control magistrates conducted 891 inspections in different markets to check the prices of goods, checked the sale of food items at fixed prices and imposed fines of various denominations on vendors for making unprofitable profits.

Advisory for canola cultivators: Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of canola from the advent of September and complete it up to October 20 to get bumper yield.A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation, including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.