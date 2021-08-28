Bilawal strongly criticises PTI’s three years’ performance

SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly criticised the PTI’s past three years’ performance, saying the federal government has done nothing for the betterment of the people, especially the poor and down-trodden population.

Addressing a gathering after paying condolences with Muhammad Ali Malkani over the demise of his mother at Makli on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PM has failed to keep his electoral promises. He said the five million homes to the low income families and 10 million jobs could not be turned into reality.

The PPP chairman said Imran’s government has deprived over 10,000 workers of Pakistan Steel Mills and 16,000 workers of other departments of their jobs, throwing them at the mercy of economy that is suffering from stagflation, while it provided relief to the rich and elite. He said the people were not satisfied over the three years’ performance of the incumbent government, alleging that the government had also stolen water of the provinces, especially of Sindh.

To a question regarding another influx of Afghan refugees into Sindh, especially in Karachi, he said the PPP has put its trust on the security forces and there was no issue if anyone comes to the province with proper legal travelling documents. He said had the government enforced the National Action Plan, terrorism against CPEC, Dasu Dam and Gwadar Port would not have been averted.

Talking about the recent dispute between the federal government and Sindh, the PPP chairman alleged that PM Imran Khan controls the national water regulatory body, IRSA that has deprived the provinces of their due water share, especially Sindh. He said the TP Link Canal has again been opened despite protests from Sindh and Balochistan. He said Sindh was deprived of NFC Award, supply of adequate water for irrigation and provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas.