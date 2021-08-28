Govt formulates three plans to address water, power shortage in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: “The federal government and Balochistan government have formulated three plans to address the water and electricity issues in Gwadar.

The plan include the completion of the 300 MW coal-fired power plant, connecting Gwadar with the national electricity grid, and providing immediate relief by transmitting electricity from Iran,” Senator Kauda Babar said while, responding to recent protests rallied in Gwadar.

As opposed to a distorted report by Guardian which claimed protests in Gwadar were against China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Babar clarified that “the protests have nothing to do with BRI and CPEC, according to Gwadar Pro.

The issue was local in nature, related to water and electricity shortages. Therefore, it is wrong and ill-intended to link these protests as anti-CPEC protests.”

Water and electricity shortage has long been a historical problem for the Gwadar people. “It is the responsibility of the local administration and Government of Balochistan to provide the demanded services,” Babar stressed.

In this regard, the government is holding negotiations with Iran on the transmission of electricity to Gwadar, which will be concluded in the next 2-4 months so that a short-term relief can be provided to the residents.

Besides, the work on the 300 megawatts coal-fired power plant is also in full swing and will be functional by October 2023, as per a report of Gwadar Pro.

“After getting assurances from the government, people have ended the protests,” Babar said, adding that Pakistan is a democratic country and the government has allowed its people to exercise the right to protest and express their demands.

As for Guardian’s allegations that no achievements have been made in Gwadar under the CPEC, Babar pointed out that, since the inauguration of CPEC, dividends have come in various ways. “Before CPEC, we had load shedding of about 18 hours. Currently, load shedding does not happen in Pakistan, even in the summer months. Employment opportunities have been created in the form of power plants. Industrialization has started due to the availability of sufficient electricity. These dividends emerge with CPEC and will continue to grow in future.”