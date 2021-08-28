Punjab women hockey teams trials from today

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has announced that the trials for the selection of Punjab’s two teams for participation in First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship will start on Saturday (today) at National Hockey Stadium.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that Sports Board Punjab’s (SBP) selection committee comprising General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema, Chand Perveen, Abda Tanveer, Rahat Khan, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Asif Naz Khokhar, Rana Khalid Iqbal and Shahid Nizami will conduct the trials in which young players from all nine divisions can appear.

Adnan said that the trials of players from Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions would be conducted on Saturday at 10am, for players from Sahiwal, Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions on Sunday (tomorrow), and Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan on Monday.