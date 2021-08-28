Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to five of its scholars.

Muhammad Zeeshan has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Applied Geology after approval of his thesis entitled “Landslide Hazard Zonation Mapping Using Geotechnical and Remote Sensing Data, NW Sub-Himalayas, Azad Kashmir”, Samina Kausar in the subject of Kashmiryat after approval of her thesis entitled “The Effects of the Progressive Movement on Kashmiri Prose Literature”, Sehar Saleem in the subject of Statistics after approval of her thesis entitled “Optimal Score Functions for Robust Estimation of Multilevel Models in the Presence of Outliers”, Malik Khurram Shahzad Khokhar in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled “Geo-Political and Geo-Economic Significance of CPEC for Pakistan (2013-2020)” and Asif Arshad Ali in the subject of Total Quality Management after approval of his thesis entitled “Modelling and Validation of Drivers of Operational Performance of Organisations by using ISM and SEM Techniques”.