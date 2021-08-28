Minister launches Consumer Court Application

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has inaugurated an online portal for registration of complaints under the Punjab Consumer Protection Act which enabled the consumers to lodge a complaint through mobile App on substandard products and services.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Director Consumer Protection Council Asif Ali Farrukh and other officers of the council attended the inaugural function held in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion Aslam Iqbal said that the online platform for registration of complaints was commendable step towards Digital Punjab. Better use of technology can be helpful to resolve consumer complaints in time. There is also a mechanism to take action against the consumer who lodges a false complaint.

He said that the timeline for redressal of grievances would be further reduced with the consultation of the esteemed judiciary and the system for redressal of consumer grievances through video link will also be evolved.

The minister further said that there were 17 Consumer Courts in Punjab and these courts will also be set up in more districts. A comprehensive campaign will also be launched to inform the masses about modern grievance redressal systems, he added.

Talking to media Aslam Iqbal said that a targeted subsidy programme is being launched to provide relief to poor families. Under the Ehsas programme, poor families will be able to buy essential items at affordable prices through the facility card.

He said that a price control authority will be established soon. The direction to made Punjab qeemat App more efficient and fully functional has been issued. The scope of model and sahulat bazaars is being extended to the tehsil level, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that there was an element of inflation but the reasons for it should also be kept in mind. When the prices of food items go up in the international market, it also affects Pakistan. A policy has been formulated to promote the cultivation of imported food commodities in the country.