KMC administrator orders early completion of development projects

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi administrator, Sindh government spokesperson and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, on Thursday held separate meetings with officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) finance, law and engineering departments, and issued directions.

In a meeting with officers of the engineering department, the administrator called for the early completion of development programmes in the city. He said the objective of infrastructure development was to provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

Wahab directed the officers to pay special attention to the quality of work and give priority to the needs of people. He directed that the development work should be completed within the stipulated time.

The administrator said priority should be given to those projects which could bring more benefits to the citizens. He said that he would also monitor the work to ensure its completion on time.

In the meeting with the KMC's law department, legal issues of the corporation were discussed. Wahab directed officers to pursue the KMC's cases pending in the courts. He said the officers must keep in view the interest of the institution and the city.

Wahab discussed the financial affairs of the KMC during his meeting with officers of the finance department. He stressed the need for putting the financial affairs on better lines. He also directed the relevant persons to take necessary steps to improve the financial matters of the corporation.

The newly appointed KMC administrator has repeatedly promised that he will bring reforms in the KMC and provide facilities to the people of Karachi. Political analysts believe that due to his association with the PPP, Wahab can use his influence and make the Sindh government do many things for the city.

On Tuesday, Wahab accompanied Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to various areas of Karachi.