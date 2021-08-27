NBP half-year profit rises 13pc

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has reported a 13 percent rise in its half-year net profit, owing to a decline in provisions

In a statement to the PSX, the bank reported a net profit of Rs17.04 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs15.11 billion the previous year. EPS came in at Rs7.98, compared with Rs7.08 last year. Provisions of the bank fell to Rs6.93 billion from Rs15.58 billion during the same period last year, which increased profits.

EPS for the quarter came at Rs4.31, down from Rs5.15 during the same quarter last year.