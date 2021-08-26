Gang of mobile snatchers busted

PESHAWAR: The police busted a gang and recovered 105 cellular phones, which were snatched in Punjab and being smuggled to Afghanistan.

Superintendent of Police, city, Atiq Shah told reporters that the police conducted a raid in Phandu and recovered 105 cellular phone sets snatched from Punjab. The official said the sets were being smuggled to Afghanistan. The SP city said one member of the gang, Qasim, an Afghan national, had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices.