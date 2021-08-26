Islamic Banking and Finance Product Expo held

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences), has organised a rigorous three-day Islamic Banking and Finance Product Expo and Summer School on advancing the Islamic finance concepts through in-depth concept-retreat sessions and intellectual walks.

Chief guest of the event, Dr Ishrat Hussain, opened the event and addressed the audience that the Islamic financial industry is doing well nevertheless yet to make progress more toward achieving social impacts.

Dr Usman Ghani Joint Director IMSciences said that the IMSciences was leading the KP market in terms of management education and would keep on providing trained and qualified resources to the Islamic financial industry required for its expansion.