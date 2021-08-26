$12,000 squash event kicks off today

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Tayyab Aslam will be in action against Bilal Zakir in the opening round match of the $12,000 PSF-Combaxx Sports International Squash getting underway at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex from today (Thursday).

Besides Pakistan, players from Canada and Sweden will also compete in the event.

All leading players, however, are from Pakistan. On the opening day, one of the title favourites Nasir Iqbal who has been placed in the lower half will be pitted against young talented Hamza Khan.

Nasir has been placed in the lower half where he is seeded to play against second seed Asem Khan in the semi-finals

Pakistan top player Tayyab is currently seeded No 44 in the world while second seed Asem PSA ranking is No 67.