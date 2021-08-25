Pak, Iran Naval high-ups agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Iran, called on Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Northern Fleet Commodore Abdolvahab Taheri.

On arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commander IRIN and was presented Guard of Honour. During meeting with Commander IRIN, the Naval Chief was given detailed briefing on roles and objective of Iran Navy.

Besides, professional matters of mutual interests including bilateral naval collaborations and security environment of Indian Ocean Region were discussed. The Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards Maritime Security, Counter Piracy Operations and PN initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP). Iranian Naval Commander highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan Navy for maintaining peace in the maritime domain. The dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and Navy-to-Navy in particular. The Naval Chief also laid floral wreath at the martyrs monument at the National Museum of Defence.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Iranian Northern Fleet (4th Naval Regional HQ) at Bandar Anzali where he was briefed on responsibilities and capabilities of Northern Fleet. Naval Chief also visited shipbuilding yards and Naval Museum.