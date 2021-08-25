Seminar: Youth role in eradicating extremism, intolerance underlined

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need for a balanced and integrated education system at the state level as well as better employment and social justice for the betterment of the youth.

They were addressing a seminar on “Harnessing the youth for peace in educational institutions of KP” hosted at the Khyber Medical University (KMU).

The event was jointly organized by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) and Khyber Medical University (KMU).

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Secretary for HERA Sajid Inam, Director HERA Fauzia Shehzad and KMU Meritorious Prof Dr. Jawad Ahmed, heads of various institutions, faculty and students were present at the occasion.

A former police chief of KP Ihsan Ghani in his address said that youth can play a key role in eradicating extremism and intolerance and in maintaining peace in the society.

He said that 60 per cent of the population of our society is under 30 years of age and this part of the population is capable of leading the whole society in the right direction.

The former police chief of KP said the culture of extremism and intolerance is common in our society and there are many internal as well as external reasons behind this problem.

He said that trends of violence and extremism lead societies to decline and chaos, adding it is necessary to eradicate these negative tendencies to build a balanced and developed society.

The speaker said Islam teaches us tolerance, brotherhood and forgiveness, the best example of which are the standards set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

If we want to build a balanced society, the implementation of basic principles of Islam must be ensured, added the speaker.

Ihsan Ghani said through inter-provincial educational tours, exchange of cultural delegations, promotion of extra-curricular activities and confidence in the youth, we can overcome the growing negative trends of extremism and violence in society.

In this regard, the guidelines and policies formulated by NACTA in 2017 can be very useful and effective, he pointed out.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq said the KMU is the first university in the province to take the initiative to tackle the challenge of extremism and intolerance in the society through the collaboration of NACTA and HERA.

HERA Secretary Sajid Inam and Fauzia Shehzad also addressed the gathering.