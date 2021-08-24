IHC directs PTA to seek policy on TikTok from cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the PTA to place the case pertaining to a ban on TikTok before the federal cabinet. The case came up for hearing before IHC bench, led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, on Monday. The PTA lawyer said talks are underway between PTA and TikTok and the ban will soon be lifted. The court directed the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) to seek views from the federal cabinet about its policy on it.

The chief justice inquired from the PTA counsel if the PTA wanted to take Pakistan 100 years back and if the matter runs this way, then the PTA chairman will be summoned in person. The court remarked, “We cannot shut technology. But PTA will have to remain ready to deal with the challenges of technology. PTA was asked to obtain policy from federal government.”

The court inquired from the counsel for PTA if TikTok was open or shut in the country. The PTA counsel said TikTok app was open through proxy. The CJ remarked, “Why the PTA wants to cut off this country from the world. Why the ban is not being imposed on social media in other world. There the laws are too stringent. When you don’t defeat technology, then why are you doing so. Why the PTA has not obtained directives from the federal cabinet with reference to policy on court’s orders.”

The CJ inquired why TikTok was not closed in Dubai or European countries. The PTA wants to give what message to the world, he said. The PTA counsel said it was the compulsion of the authority that the court’s decisions be kept in view.

The court, while expressing displeasure over the PTA counsel, remarked, “Don’t blame the courts for your negligence.” The CJ inquired from Deputy Attorney General if the federal government or federal cabinet given order to ban Tik Tok.

The DAG said a meeting was held with reference to the policy but no such decision was taken. The CJ remarked, “There are no rules. PTA has imposed the ban illegally. 99 percent people use TikTok through proxy, then why ban has been imposed for one percent.” The petitioner said there are no such rules under which the TikTok could be banned.

The CJ remarked, “There is no understanding of PTA. If you want to close then close all the apps. You gave statement one percent people misuse TikTok.” The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 20.