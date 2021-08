BARA: The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Peshawar and Khyber Police seized a huge quantity of heroin and ice (methamphetamine) as well as weapons besides arresting four people in a raid in Shakas area in Jamrud tehsil on Monday, official sources said.



About 14 kg heroin, 1,200 grams of ice and 2,000 grams of chemicals were recovered from a factory functioning in a house.