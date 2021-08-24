U-turn being built under Natha Khan Bridge

The Sindh government is constructing a new drainage line along the Natha Khan Bridge towards Jinnah International Airport, and a U-turn is also being built under the flyover for the convenience of citizens.

The U-turn will be for commuters going towards Drig Road Colony using Sharea Faisal. Karachi Administrator Karachi and CM Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited areas in District East on Sunday and inspected the ongoing work on the new drainage line along the Natha Khan Bridge. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Iqbal Sandh and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) chief engineers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Wahab said the additional lane was also being constructed at this place, and the Sindh government would construct a U-turn on the Faisal Natha Khan Highway. "The much-needed U-turns are being constructed for the convenience of citizens.”

The administrator also inspected the site before issuing necessary instructions. He was briefed by officials. Barrister Wahab also inspected the ongoing renovation work in the adjoining areas.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh was carrying out large-scale development work in Karachi for the convenience of the citizens. He said repair work of roads, new roads and renovation works were in full swing. "We own this city and will resolve issues on a priority basis," he said, adding that the purpose of carrying out uplifting works was to facilitate the people.