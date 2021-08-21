Peshawar, other parts of KP receive light shower

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital and other parts of the province on Friday received a light shower that turned the weather pleasant and broke the heat spell.

Though it rained for a short while in the evening, the shower brought pleasant changes in the weather which had remained hot during the day.

There were reports of rain from other parts of KP as well as Punjab, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the meteorological department, the Cherat town of Nowshera received 19 millimeter, Malam Jabba of Swat 14, Pattan 07, Peshawar 04, Saidu Sharif (Swat) 02, Takht Bhai in Mardan and Upper Dir one millimeter shower each.

The Met office forecast said more rain was expected in KP, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Saturday). Our correspondent adds from

Bara: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in two different incidents when two houses collapsed during heavy rain and storm in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district, official and local sources said.

They said one a portion of the house of one, Daulat Khan, collapsed under heavy rain in the Shalobar area.

The local people and Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the place soon after the incident and rescued the injured. They were shifted to the hospital where one of them identified as Osama succumbed to his injuries.

The injured were identified as 5-year-old Ayesha, 4-year-old Iqra and wife of Hadi Hussain.

In another incident, a 16 -year-old identified as Noorshad died when a boundary wall of a house collapsed under heavy rain and storm in Mandikas area.

The local people and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the debris.