Pakistan asked to focus on Afghan refugees, economic interests

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s economic connectivity and infrastructure development must continue in the larger regional interest. Pakistan and other regional stakeholders must cooperate with Afghanistan to develop capacity key to economic connectivity and integration.

Economic turmoil is a breeding ground for extremism and terrorism. These remarks were made by the experts/ track 1.5/2 actors key to Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship during a round table held by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, pitfalls ahead for Afghanistan, insulating Afghanistan from the external geopolitical factors and challenges for Pakistan.

These experts included Members of the National Assembly Nafeesa Khattak, Shandana Gulzar, and Yaqoob Sheikh, former Ambassadors Ayaz Wazir and Asif Durrani, General (r) Asif Durrani, former IG Police Dr. Shoaib Suddle, former Minister of State and Chairman BOI Haroon Sharif, and senior anchor-person Rehman Azhar, among others.

The speakers recommended that Pakistan should be prepared for the challenges of transitionary period, until an inclusive government is formed in Afghanistan. The suggested Pakistan to have a clear refugee policy and devise a plan for humanitarian assistance packages, in case the optimistic scenario does not pan out. It should also on-board other regional actors while playing its role for political settlement in Afghanistan. In the interest of security relationships and cooperation with Pakistan, the new Afghan government should not let its land to be used for proxy terrorism.

The group concluded with the point that at this stage, Pakistan’s policy should focus on Afghan people and economic interests. Only by commitment to human rights, inclusivity, and a dramatic shift to good governance can the Taliban be accepted by the world. Former Ambassador Ayaz Wazir noted that all eyes are on the rapidly developing situation in Afghanistan where a political settlement is expected. The beginning of this new generation of Taliban seems more peaceful, and is hoped to proceed with the principles of diplomacy and reconciliation. If Taliban do not deviate from these principles, chances are they would succeed; and they have no other choice but to comply with these fundamental principles key to peace and stability in Afghanistan. If Taliban are able to make an all-inclusive government, Pakistan should waste no time to accept them, so as other countries in the region and beyond. Peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of the entire region, therefore all the regional actors including Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran, should take positive steps in the regional interest.

MNA Yaqoob Sheikh said that it will be extremely important for the new regime to solve the economic and other critical challenges facing Afghanistan. There are expectations from Taliban to be progressive and deliver to the public needs. The economic connectivity projects in Afghanistan need to be continued and even further strengthened. There is a dire need to put in place the infrastructure key to trade and transit trade, and take economic measures that can ensure public access to basic needs.

The Former Minister of State and former Chairman BOI, Haroon Sharif noted that it is hard to make predictions about what is going to happen in Afghanistan in the months to come. However, we should be prepared for the challenges of transitionary period such a dip in trade etc. The first and foremost challenge for the new regime will be addressing the economic and financial management challenges. The capability in Afghanistan is going to be a key factor to its regional connectivity. This is where Pakistan and other regional powers can help; planning and development of infrastructure, and capacity to ameliorate the challenges jeopardizing the investments.

Former Defence Secretary, Lt. Gen. (retd) Asif Yasin Malik said that Pakistan should help Afghanistan in this crises situation and wait for the new inclusive government expected. Pakistan should also have a clear policy on Afghan refugees without any ambiguity on any possible scenario, and be prepared for any disaster in Afghanistan.