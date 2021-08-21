Justice Bandial takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, senior puisne Judge of the Supreme Court, Friday took oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court here. Justice Bandial will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan, remains abroad. Judges of Supreme Court, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.