Asim Iftikhar appointed FO Spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has replaced Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the outgoing spokesperson announced on Friday.

The newly-appointed spokesperson is a career diplomat who has held several positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Pakistan missions abroad. He was, prior to this new assignment, serving as the

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Thailand. Previously, he served as director-general (United Nations) at the ministry from 2014 to 2017, according to the FO’s website. Born in 1966 in Lahore, Iftikhar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology and a degree in Arts from the University of Punjab.

Chaudhri — who had replaced Aisha Farooqui last year — has been appointed as the high commissioner to Australia, the FO said, and he is set to leave the country soon to assume his new position.