The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has been on the cards from the day the US announced the withdrawal of its troops. However, the way the group took over Kabul has shaken the entire world. For the Taliban, the takeover was smooth, and the group didn’t face any resistance by Afghan security forces. The US-trained Afghan army was nowhere to be seen. Also, the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, abandoning his countrymen.

It is time the US administration revisited its policies of military adventurism. After its failed intervention in Iraq, the US spent billions of dollars to fight against the Taliban. However, it failed to establish peace in the war-torn country and had to withdraw its forces. Now that the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, they should change their method of governance. In the past, the group ruled the country authoritatively. They will have to ensure the rights of minority groups and women, and pay attention to women’s education.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali