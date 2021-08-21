Ashura procession culminates peacefully under tightened security

To pay homage to the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, the central procession of Muharramul Haram 10 on Thursday culminated peacefully at the Hussanian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional route.

Strict security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident for the central processions of 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram in Karachi. On Muharram 10, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid a visit to the Central Police Office to oversee the security, and law and order situation of the Ashura activities in the port city right when the procession had reached the City Courts. The CM also oversaw the preparations for the Muharram procession on a helicopter.

Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry also paid visit to the Rangers control room to oversee the security situation. He was also briefed about the security arrangements made by the sector commander.

The organisers of the procession also expressed their satisfaction at the security arrangements made by the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher also lauded the security arrangements made by the police across Sindh. He also appreciated the security arrangements made by other law enforcement agencies.

The Ashura procession was taken out from the Nishtar Park and ended at Kharadar's Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. A large number of mourners, including women and children, participated in the central procession of Ashura. They also offered Zohrain prayers during the procession.

The Sindh home department had ordered a complete ban on pillion riding under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from Muharram 8 till 10, with partial suspension of cellular phone services.

Participants and scholars at the procession highlighted the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. As many as 18,823 police officials and personnel, and 12 companies of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) were deployed for security duties across the city. A total of 513 Majalis and 281 processions were carried out on Muharram 10 in the city.