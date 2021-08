LA PAZ: The Bolivian prosecutor’s office said on Friday it had filed charges of "genocide" and other crimes against former acting president Jeanine Anez, over the death of 20 opposition protesters in 2019. Attorney General Juan Lanchipa said he had presented documents "against citizen Jeanine Anez" before the country’s Supreme Court of Justice, including charges for "genocide," which carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, according to the Bolivian penal code.