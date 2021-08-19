2 die of COVID-19 from Pindi, 479 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 479 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed another two lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district that has taken death toll from the twin cities to 1,900.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 124,670 while the number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 7,864. To date, a total of 114,906 patients from the twincities have recovered from the illness.

After two COVID-19 deaths reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district became 1,063. Another 167 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 29,956 of which 26,568 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases belonging to Rawalpindi district was recorded as 2,325 on Wednesday of which 124 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,201 patients were in home isolation.

According to details, the virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 837 patients belonging to the federal capital had already died of the illness. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 94,714 after confirmation of 312 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 88,338 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 5,539 on Wednesday.