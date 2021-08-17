Covid kills 36 more, infects another 1,214 in Sindh

KARACHI: Thirty-six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,214 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,475 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 13,695 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,214 people, or nine per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,298,484 tests, which have resulted in 413,362 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.He said that 46,418 people across the province are currently infected: 44,970 are in self-isolation at home, 37 at isolation centres and 1,411 at hospitals, while 1,253 patients are in critical condition, of whom 97 are on life support.

He added that 2,409 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 360,469, which shows the recovery rate to be 87.2 per cent.The CM said that out of the 1,214 fresh cases of Sindh, 682 (or 56.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 347 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 147 from District Central, 92 from District South, 37 from District West, 32 from District Korangi and 27 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 109 new cases, Naushehroferoze 41, Thatta 38, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 35 each, Matiari 33, Sanghar 29, Kambar 28, Jamshoro 25, Sukkur 24, Shikarpur 18, Dadu 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Jacobabad and Umerkot 12 each, Ghotki eight, Kashmore seven, Khairpur four, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Badin two, and Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan one each, he added.

Sharing the vaccination data, he said that 105,375 vaccine doses have been administered during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 9,350,415 doses have administered, which constitutes 27.47 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.