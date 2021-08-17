Rapid PCR tests start at Islamabad Airport

Islamabad:The Islamabad International Airport Islamabad (IIAI) has started facility to conduct rapid PCR tests for UAE-bound passengers, an official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said on Monday.

The passengers, carrying passport and tickets, of UAE bound flights could avail PCR test at airport within one and a half hour. The Islamabad International Airport, with the cooperation of authentic laboratories, is providing state-of-the-art services to the passengers to avoid any hassle.

As many as 2,050 passengers have so far availed the facility of PCR test. The PCR test will be available at the airport till the next policy. The passengers have expressed satisfaction over the PCR test facility.

Every day the passengers flying from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are carrying rapid PCR tests that are conducted within the airports’ premises. This facility is also available at international airports in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot. All the labs are located within the premises of these airports,” said Dr. Irtaza, dealing with the passengers present IIAP for getting PCR test reports.

The airport staff, present at IIAP for providing services to the passengers, said on the special directions of Airport Manager Adnan Khan they were providing fast PCR test facility. It may be noted here that the UAE recently lifted a travel ban on passengers from Pakistan and five other countries.

Airlines have signed agreements with laboratories in Pakistan to conduct tests at airports. Passengers have been asked to arrive at an international airport six hours prior to the departure in a bid to undergo the rapid PCR test.