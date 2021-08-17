 

WAPDA gives Arshad, Talha Rs2.5 million each

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
LAHORE: WAPDA on Monday awarded Rs2.5 million each to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib for their performances at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wapda took the initiative with a view to encouraging its athletes, Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib for their brilliant performance in javelin throw and weightlifting respectively in Tokyo Olympics, a prize distribution ceremony was organized at WAPDA House. In addition, Rs500,000 was given to Fayyaz Bukhari, coach of Arshad, and Rs50,000 to Abubakar, an emerging WAPDA tennis player.

