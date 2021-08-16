Two dacoits killed in police encounter

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police on Saturday killed two dacoits in an encounter, when the criminals attacked a police station in Nagarkot area of Shikarpur.

According to the police, a gang of dacoits attacked a police station in the limits of Napurkot Police Station which followed an exchange of fire between the police personnel and dacoits, resulting in killing of two most-wanted criminals, who were later identified as Jhangal alias Jharo Teghani and Jan Muhammad Teghani. The police said other accomplices of the killed dacoits managed to escape, while they recovered two SMGs from their possession.